Odisha: Forest guard shot dead by poachers at Similipal National Park, 2 held

A forest guard was shot dead by a poacher in Similipal National Park of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. According to the police, two persons have been arrested and 10 people have been detained in connection with the incident.

The incident was reported from Baunsakhala beat under Nana range in Similipal sanctuary. The deceased guard has been identified as Bimal Kumar Jena, who was working in the Baunsakhala beat, the police said. According to Sushil Kumar Poppli, Principal Chief Conservators of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife, acting on a tip-off that some poachers were moving in the forest near Baunsakhala beat between the North Division end and South Division start of Similipal with arms, a team of forest personnel carried out a raid leading to the mishap. "Taking advantage of the darkness around, the poachers opened fire, which was retaliated by the raid team", the PCCF said.

However, the forest guard was killed in the exchange of fire, the officials said. "This is for the first time a forest personnel was shot by a poacher in Similipal forest. The poachers are still hiding in the forest. Following the incident we have immediately launched a search operation, which is underway at night, 10 persons have been detained and two have already been arrested in this case", PCCF Sushil Kumar told ANI at Bhubaneshwar.

"The fatal gun attack occurred when forest personnel were conducting a raid to arrest the poachers in the evening. We have issued a high alert in the area," the official added. The PCCF further added, "Poachers are actively involved in poaching inside Similipal National Park. Recently a black tiger and many more wild elephants' death were reported due to poaching and some other reasons. Strict action will be taken against the poachers."(ANI)

