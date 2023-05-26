Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates new Civil Enclave with enhanced passenger capacity at Kanpur Airport

Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel along with Shri Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Gen. V.K Singh (Rtd.) MoS Ministry of Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways today inaugurated a new Civil Enclave with an enhanced passenger capacity at the Kanpur Airport.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his address expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and said that under PM's visionary leadership, a 'New Uttar Pradesh' is being built which is not only excelling in basic public infrastructure, but is also achieving new heights in the civil aviation sector. He also highlighted that any development should also pay respect to the rich culture and history of the land - and Kanpur Airport's New Terminal Building that incorporates engravings of ancient temples in Kanpur, is a fine example.

Setting a target for the State, he said that in the future Uttar Pradesh will become a state with one airport at almost every commissionerate level.

In his inaugural address, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the web of civil aviation has spread across Uttar Pradesh. Talking about the tremendous infrastructure development work being carried out in the state, he shared that in 2014 there were only 6 operational airports in the state, whereas now there are 9 operational airports. He also talked about upcoming airports in Jhansi, Jewar, Ayodhya and other regions, which will take the total count of airports to 22. The Minister also highlighted that this transformation has happened due to the cooperation and vision of the double-engine government to make air travel accessible and affordable to all.

Gen. V.K Singh (Rtd.) said that the modernization of the Kanpur Terminal is exemplary. He highlighted the capacity Infrastructure of Kanpur Civil Terminal saying that the airport can now handle more than 200 passengers as compared to 50 passengers earlier. It is built in an area of 6243 sqm (16 times bigger than the existing terminal) and now 3 planes can be parked in the airport.

Key features of the New Terminal Building include:

The New Terminal Building is built in an area of 6243 sqm (16 times bigger than the existing terminal) at a project cost of Rs. 150.00 Crore.

Equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours, as compared to 50 passengers earlier.

08 check-in counters, ensuring efficient and expedited check-in processes for passengers.

03 conveyor belts, with one located in the Departure Hall and two in the Arrival Hall, facilitating smooth baggage handling and collection.

A spacious concessionaire area covering 850 square meters, offering a diverse range of retail and dining options for travelers.

Tactile path provisions have been made, ensuring accessibility and ease of navigation for passengers with visual impairments.

On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and 02 bus parking spaces, ensuring ample parking facilities for commuters.

The newly developed apron is suitable for parking three A-321/ B-737 types of aircraft along with a new link Taxi Track of 713m X 23m.

The Terminal Building of the new civil enclave at Kanpur Airport is equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping, a solar power plant with capacity of 100 KWp and has been provided to meet GRIHA–IV ratings, a national green building rating system in the country denoting sustainable development and responsible resource management.

The façade of the Terminal Building in both the city and airside depicts the temple architecture of the famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The interiors of the Terminal Building of the new civil enclave are based on various local themes based on textiles, leather industries, and the city's renowned public figures like poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki. The terminal has been designed to integrate the culture and heritage of Kanpur, and the state of Uttar Pradesh, hence, creating a sense of place for the visitors.

The event was graced by the presence of Shri. Satish Mahana, Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Shri Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Ms Pratibha Shukla, Minister of Women and Child development Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Ajit Pal Singh, Electronic and IT Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Devendra Singh MP (LS), Shri Satyadev Pachauri MP (LS), Shri Ashok Rawat MP (LS) and other senior dignitaries from MoCA, AAI and Government of Uttar Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)