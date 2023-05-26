Ministries to set up bodies for timely report submission to Comptroller and Auditor General of India

In order to curtail the delays in the tabling of the annual accounts of central autonomous bodies (CABs) in the Parliament, it was agreed that a mechanism will be put in place in ministries/departments for monitoring and enforcing the timely submission of accounts of CABs to audit, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) office said in a statement. To enhance the efficiency of fund flows to CABs by using the 'just in time' principle for the release of funds and thereby ensuring better cash management, it was agreed that Treasury Single Accounts (TSA) should be implemented in all CABs in a time-bound manner, the statement added.

For ensuring proper utilisation of grants/assistance released by the Ministries/Departments, it was agreed to strengthen the internal control mechanism for effectively monitoring the receipt of Utilisation Certificates. For effective monitoring and compliance of outstanding audit observations, it was agreed that an online system/Portal similar to the APMS portal could be developed so as to enable audit offices to upload the audit observations for submission of compliance reports by respective ministries/departments and their subordinates/attached offices and CABs under their administrative jurisdiction, the statement added.

A CAG team headed by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Report Central), Rakesh Mohan held a brainstorming interactive session here on Thursday with the senior officers of the Central Ministries with a view to enhance synergy to foster a constructive relationship, facilitating the identification of systemic issues, financial irregularities, and potential areas for improvement. The following were the points/issues which were mutually agreed to be acted upon:

To address the concerns raised by PAC from time to time on delay in the submission of ATNs by Ministries/Departments, it was agreed that timelines prescribed for submission of ATNs would be strictly adhered to by the concerned Ministries/Departments. Addressing the participants a CAG team headed by Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Report Central), Rakesh Mohan on May 24 stated that while the traditional role of audit has been to scrutinise executive actions, there is a growing acknowledgement that there is also space for a level of synergy between the C&AG and the executive.

"By working hand in hand, the C&AG and the executive can address deficiencies and enhance governance mechanisms, leading to the effective and judicious utilization of public resources to optimise the desired outcomes. This partnership can thus promote a culture of fiscal discipline, good governance, and responsible decision-making, ultimately benefiting the citizens of India," he said. The DAI said, "'C&AG, legislature, and the executive are an integral part of our democratic system. C&AG, as an independent constitutional body, plays a pivotal role in ensuring financial accountability and transparency in government operations. Our audit reports provide vital information to the legislature, enabling it to hold the executive accountable for its actions."

This interdependence strengthens the checks and balances within a democratic framework, as the C&AG's reports serve as a valuable resource for legislative debates and decision-making. Furthermore, the executive depends on the legislature for the allocation of funds and the enactment of laws necessary for its functioning. Thus, the three entities form a symbiotic relationship, each relying on the others to fulfil its constitutional duties and maintain the integrity of democratic governance. (ANI)

