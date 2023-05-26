Left Menu

Security personnel deployed at 38 vulnerable areas in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday informed that additional security forces had been brought into the State and security personnel consisting of CAPF, Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, IRB and VDF had been deployed at 38 vulnerable areas.

ANI | Updated: 26-05-2023 23:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 23:13 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday informed that additional security forces had been brought into the State and security personnel consisting of CAPF, Manipur Police, Manipur Rifles, IRB and VDF had been deployed at 38 vulnerable areas. The Chief Minister was briefing the media at the Chief Minister's Secretariat today.

The 38 locations where security personnel were deployed are Napat, Haotak, Salton Heiyaikon, Saiton Leitanpokpi, Nganukon, Salal Konjin, Phougakchao Ikhai Mamang, Torbung, Govindpur, Torbung Bunglow, Phougakchao Ikhai Maning, Phougakchao Ikhai Awang, Kwakta Maning, Terakhongshangbi, Khudekpi, Toronglaobi, oksongbung, Ngangkhalawai, Thamnapokpi, Naranseina, Sunusiphai, Phubala, Thinungei, Ningthoukhong Kha-Khunou, Ningthoukhong Macha Ebema, Upokpi, Potsangbam, Nachou, Chothe, Ngariyan Oil pump, Keinou, Irengbam Foothills, waroiching, Leimaram, Kamong, Heikrujam, Sagang Bazar and Chairel Manjil. Biren further informed that a team of legislators from the ruling party had visited Guwahati and met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, apprising him of the prevailing situation in Manipur. He reiterated the Union Home Minister's commitment to take action against those who instigated violence.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Union Home Minister, during his visit to the State, would meet different sections of people, appealing to the public to take part in the meeting to get a long-lasting solution. He appealed to the public to maintain a peaceful environment so that the Union Home Minister could be apprised of the prevailing situation of the State. He said that the priority of the Government is making people feel safe and secure, urging the public to have faith in the Government's effort to restore peace and normalcy.

Appealing to the public not to have apprehension, the Chief Minister informed that operations had been conducted against armed militants in various areas in the periphery of the State. Efforts are being made to hold peace talks with all sections of people and the Government has been meeting various peace committees formed in the wake of the prevailing situation in Manipur, he added. He further appealed to the people to refrain from violent activities and not to believe or spread any unfounded information rumours, which could create tension among different communities. He sought the support of the public towards Government efforts to bring normalcy. Stating that the Government is unbiased in its efforts, Singh informed that paramilitary forces along with State forces had also been deployed to safeguard certain areas of Imphal inhabited by the Kuki community.

The Chief Minister further informed that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Shri Nityanand Rai, who is currently on his visit to the State, is holding meetings with different Civil Society Organisations. The MoS will visit places of Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Moreh, he informed. Stating that so far around 495 guns had been returned out of more than 1000 guns snatched from different police stations, he urged them to return it before security personnel started conducting search operations so that they could avoid facing legal consequences.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, informing the media, on their meeting with Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah at Guwahati, stated that the team briefed the Union Home Minister about the situation of the State. Awangbow Newmai also informed that the Union Home Minister had assured that there would be no shortage of supply of essential commodities in the State, adding that the situation of the State would be normalised soon.

"Amit Shah appealed to the people not to have any apprehension and to have faith in the Government effort and join hands to make the State move towards peace and development," the minister informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

