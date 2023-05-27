IPL Qualifier Scoreboard: GT vs MI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Little b Mohammed Shami 8 Nehal Wadhera c Saha b Mohammed Shami 4 Cameron Green b Little 30 Suryakumar Yadav b Sharma 61 Tilak Varma b Rashid Khan 43 Vishnu Vinod c Pandya b Sharma 5 Tim David lbw b Rashid Khan 2 Chris Jordan c Sai Sudharsan b Sharma 2 Piyush Chawla c Miller b Sharma 0 Kumar Kartikeya c Miller b Sharma 6 Jason Behrendorff not out 3 Extras: (LB-2, NB-1, W-4) 7 Total: (All out in 18.2 overs) 171 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 1-17, 2-21, 3-72, 4-124, 5-155, 6-156, 7-158, 8-161, 9-162, 10-171 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-41-2, Hardik Pandya 2-0-24-0, Rashid Khan 4-0-33-2, Noor Ahmad 4-0-35-0, Josh Little 3-0-26-1, Mohit Sharma 2.2-0-10-5.
