MP: Indore police arrest 7 accused who thrashed youth caught with girl of different community

Indore police arrested seven accused who thrashed a youth after he was caught with a girl from a different community in the city. The incident occurred on Thursday night in the city when the youth was going on a two-wheeler with the girl from a different community after having food at a restaurant in the city.

Tukoganj police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma said, "On Thursday night, a youth was going on a two-wheeler with a girl from a different community after having food at a restaurant in the city. During this, youngsters belonging from that girl's community followed them and advised the girl not to roam with that youth." Meanwhile a few youngsters from the different community assaulted that youth. Seeing the matter escalating, some people intervened to resolve the matter but those youngsters injured two persons by stabbing, he added.

In the matter, the youth who was thrashed identified as Bhavesh, had registered a case at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in the city. On the other hand, two persons who were stabbed had also filed a case against the accused under IPC section 307 (murder) at Tukoganj police station. The police arrested seven accused in both the cases and further investigation into the matter was on, Sharma said. Those who have been arrested were identified as Shoaib, Muzammil, Danish, Arbaz, Shavez, Avesh and Aamil, he added. (ANI)

