Left Menu

MP: Indore police arrest 7 accused who thrashed youth caught with girl of different community

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the city when the youth was going on a two-wheeler with the girl from a different community after having food at a restaurant in the city.

ANI | Updated: 27-05-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 22:26 IST
MP: Indore police arrest 7 accused who thrashed youth caught with girl of different community
The arrested accused (Photo/ Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore police arrested seven accused who thrashed a youth after he was caught with a girl from a different community in the city. The incident occurred on Thursday night in the city when the youth was going on a two-wheeler with the girl from a different community after having food at a restaurant in the city.

Tukoganj police station in charge Kamlesh Sharma said, "On Thursday night, a youth was going on a two-wheeler with a girl from a different community after having food at a restaurant in the city. During this, youngsters belonging from that girl's community followed them and advised the girl not to roam with that youth." Meanwhile a few youngsters from the different community assaulted that youth. Seeing the matter escalating, some people intervened to resolve the matter but those youngsters injured two persons by stabbing, he added.

In the matter, the youth who was thrashed identified as Bhavesh, had registered a case at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in the city. On the other hand, two persons who were stabbed had also filed a case against the accused under IPC section 307 (murder) at Tukoganj police station. The police arrested seven accused in both the cases and further investigation into the matter was on, Sharma said. Those who have been arrested were identified as Shoaib, Muzammil, Danish, Arbaz, Shavez, Avesh and Aamil, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023