Nari Shakti finds new momentum in 9 years of PM Modi governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the last nine years has put Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey, stated a book titled "9 Years: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan" issued by the PM Modi-led central government to mark its 9-year anniversary in two successive terms. According to the book, PM Modi-led government has understood and emphasized that empowerment is not a one-stop solution; instead, it requires a lifecycle-based approach towards women empowerment. In this regard, welfare programmes for women are designed in a manner to support them at different stages of life to overcome socioeconomic barriers to their empowerment, it said.

"For the first time in India, 1,020 women per 1,000 men (NFHS-5) ratio was achieved, more than 3.03 crore women have been paid under PM Matru Vandana Yojana, 3.18 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts were opened and Over 27 crore MUDRA loans were given to women beneficiaries", the book stated. The book further added that the government launched Mission Poshan, an integrated nutrition support programme to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by the creation of a convergent ecosystem to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness, and immunity.

"68.9 per cent of nearly 2.5 crore PM Awas-Gramin beneficiaries are women", it said. Further, the book said that over 27 crore sanitary pads ensured at Re. 1 were distributed through Jan Aushadhi Kendras and 3.94 crore free antenatal check-ups was conducted under PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan.

It emphasized that paid maternity leave was increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, the sex ratio was increased from 991 in NFHS-4 to 1020 in NFHS-5 and Maternal Mortality Rate declined to 97 in 2018-20, during PM Modi's governance. "For the Modi government providing women with a life of dignity is a fundamental promise of governance. This promise manifests itself in the increased usage of LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana which has saved crores of women from chronic respiratory disorders through smoke-free kitchens. With the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, crores of women are now able to access toilets in their homes without any fear of safety or violation of dignity", the book read.

The book further added that Under PM Awas Yojana, women are being made owners of the family home thus becoming active participants in household decision-making. "In the 9 years of the Modi government, women have grown from strength to strength. Their success can be seen in the significant increase in female police personnel, in the laurels won by sportswomen for the country, and in the enrolment of women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths. The government has transformed women from being welfare targets to empowerment agents. Today it is no longer women development, but women-led development", it added. (ANI)

