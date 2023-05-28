"Feel blessed...": PM Modi after meeting Adheenams on new Parliament building inauguration eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Adheenams (priests) who handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol' to him on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. After meeting the Adheenams, PM Modi said that he felt very blessed to welcome the priests at his residence.

"Feel very blessed that I had the opportunity to welcome the respected Adheenams to my residence," PM Modi tweeted. On the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building Adheenams (priests) handed over the sacred sceptre, 'Sengol', to PM Modi.

The Adheenams also presented a special gift to PM Modi. PM Modi met the Adheenams, who flew down to the national capital today, at his residence. The Prime Minister also sought their blessings.

Earlier in the day, the Adheenams of Dharmapuram and Thiruvavaduthurai arrived in the national capital. At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.

As many as 21 Adheenams had earlier left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony. Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, and Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred sceptre 'Sengol' is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India. He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic 'Sengol'.

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. (ANI)

