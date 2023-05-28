"Sengol is Tamil pride": AIADMK's Palaniswami writes to PM Modi

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his gratitude for the installation of the "Sengol" in the new Parliament near the Speaker's seat and described the historic golden sceptre as a symbol of Tamil pride, legacy and cultural heritage. "My hearty greetings for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, the icon of democracy to commemorate the 75th year of Independence," AIADMK General Secretary letter read.

"I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for installing the historic golden 'Sengol' (sceptre) near the Speaker's seat elucidating the Tamil pride, legacy and cultural heritage," it read. "I wish to convey my appreciation for constructing the Parliament in a record time and also for installing the sceptre, during your tenure as Prime Minister of India," the letter read.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

The task of constructing the new Parliament building was a mammoth endeavour. It witnessed several key construction activities being done off-site as well. Further, the construction also saw the usage of materials sourced from across the country. (ANI)

