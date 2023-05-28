Nigerian national arrested in Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 22 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Worli Unit on Saturday arrested a Nigerian drug peddler from near Mumbai's Mahim Railway Station and seized methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 22 lakh from his possession, police said. "Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli unit arrested a Nigerian drugs peddler near Mahim station during patrolling," police said.

After seeing him he was suspected and when he was investigated, methamphetamine drugs were recovered from him, they said. "Drugs called methamphetamine were recovered from the peddler and the international market value of drugs is worth Rs 22 lakh," police said.

Police are trying to find out from where and to whom did he come to supply the drugs. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Further investigation is underway. The Customs Department carried out the destruction of seized drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore at an incineration facility in Mumbai on Friday.

The customs department said that destruction was carried out in the presence of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials. As per the officials, destruction included 9.035 Kg of Cocaine, 16.633 Kg of Heroin, 198.1 Kg of Methamphetamine, 2118 gm of Marijuana (Ganja), Mandrax Tablet. (ANI)

