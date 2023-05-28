PM Modi to flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express on May 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing tomorrow. PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train at 12 noon via video conferencing, stated a government release.

According to the release, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will provide people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region, it added. "Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places. Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey", the statement read.

Prime Minister will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections, the release said. The release further stated, "This will help provide pollution-free transportation with trains running at higher speed and reduced running time of trains. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya."

Prime Minister will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility, the statement said. (ANI)

