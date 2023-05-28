Left Menu

UP Roadways to run electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow, Ghaziabad as pilot project

In view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's emphasis on the operation of electric vehicles for the convenience of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh as well as for the protection of the environment, UP Roadways is set to launch 100 electric buses over selected routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 23:25 IST
UP Roadways to run electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow, Ghaziabad as pilot project
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's emphasis on the operation of electric vehicles for the convenience of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh as well as for the protection of the environment, UP Roadways is set to launch 100 electric buses over selected routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad, said an official statement. It is worth mentioning here that hundreds of buses are already being operated in the urban areas of the state through the Urban Development Department. As part of the pilot project, there is a plan to operate 100 electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said, "The Transport Corporation has plans to run 100 electric buses on selected routes in Lucknow and Ghaziabad. In the first phase, these buses will be run on a pilot basis. Later it will be started in other state districts as well." The Transport Minister further stated, "Soon the people of the state will have access to excellent and affordable transportation services. Until now, the approval for 2X2 seating arrangement buses was granted for AC buses, but now the plan is to contract the bus service with a new arrangement of 3X2 seating under the new contract bus scheme."

"The fare for buses with 3X2 seating capacity will be Rs 1.63 per km, while the fare for 2X2 seating arrangement buses equals Rs 1.93 per km. This will make a total difference of 30 paise per km and affordable AC bus service will be available to the people", Singh added. He further informed that the letters of intent had been issued to 1235 buses, including ordinary and AC buses, out of which 770 buses have already started operating in the areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023