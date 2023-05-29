Japan supports WFP food assistance for people fleeing conflict in Sudan to Egypt

The Government of Japan has extended its support to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt, contributing US$500,000 to provide critical food assistance to people fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

Through this contribution WFP will reach up to 150,000 people entering Egypt at the borders with ready- to-eat food packages over a period of three months. The timely delivery of this food assistance is critical in addressing the urgent needs of the Sudanese population and in supporting their food and nutrition security during this time of great uncertainty.

This grant aligns with Japan's commitment to aiding those affected by the Sudanese crisis. Japan has established a dedicated fund to assist individuals escaping the crisis in neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan.

“As needs continue to rise, we are grateful for Japan’s support and contribution, the first to support our Sudan crisis emergency operation," said Praveen Agrawal, WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt. "At a time when many families have lost everything, food assistance plays a vital role not only in safeguarding their food and nutrition security but also in providing a sense of normalcy, safety, and the assurance that they are not alone."

WFP is working closely with the Government of Egypt and the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to provide assistance at the Arqeen and Qustol entry points on the Egyptian-Sudanese borders. To date, WFP has dispatched over 20 metric tons of fortified emergency food assistance and 87,000 expanded packages of food, including enhanced nutritional ready-to-eat items.

“This emergency humanitarian grant aid embodies the statement made by Prime Minister Kishida during his visit to Egypt in April that Japan is ready to provide emergency humanitarian assistance for displaced persons in the neighbouring countries of Sudan. The Government of Japan intends to support Egypt’s efforts to protect displaced people and returnees through continued assistance in cooperation with international partners such as WFP,” said H.E. Mr. Oka Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to Egypt.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that approximately 800,000 people may flee Sudan to neighbouring countries as a result of the ongoing crisis. WFP is committed to providing assistance to meet the needs of the most vulnerable individuals fleeing Sudan.