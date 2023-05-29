Left Menu

Japan supports WFP food assistance for people fleeing conflict in Sudan to Egypt

WFP is working closely with the Government of Egypt and the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to provide assistance at the Arqeen and Qustol entry points on the Egyptian-Sudanese borders.

WFP | Cairo | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:29 IST
Japan supports WFP food assistance for people fleeing conflict in Sudan to Egypt
Image Credit: Flickr

The Government of Japan has extended its support to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Egypt, contributing US$500,000 to provide critical food assistance to people fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

 

Through this contribution WFP will reach up to 150,000 people entering Egypt at the borders with ready- to-eat food packages over a period of three months. The timely delivery of this food assistance is critical in addressing the urgent needs of the Sudanese population and in supporting their food and nutrition security during this time of great uncertainty.

This grant aligns with Japan's commitment to aiding those affected by the Sudanese crisis. Japan has established a dedicated fund to assist individuals escaping the crisis in neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Chad, and South Sudan.

“As needs continue to rise, we are grateful for Japan’s support and contribution, the first to support our Sudan crisis emergency operation," said Praveen Agrawal, WFP Representative and Country Director in Egypt. "At a time when many families have lost everything, food assistance plays a vital role not only in safeguarding their food and nutrition security but also in providing a sense of normalcy, safety, and the assurance that they are not alone."

WFP is working closely with the Government of Egypt and the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) to provide assistance at the Arqeen and Qustol entry points on the Egyptian-Sudanese borders. To date, WFP has dispatched over 20 metric tons of fortified emergency food assistance and 87,000 expanded packages of food, including enhanced nutritional ready-to-eat items.

“This emergency humanitarian grant aid embodies the statement made by Prime Minister Kishida during his visit to Egypt in April that Japan is ready to provide emergency humanitarian assistance for displaced persons in the neighbouring countries of Sudan. The Government of Japan intends to support Egypt’s efforts to protect displaced people and returnees through continued assistance in cooperation with international partners such as WFP,” said H.E. Mr. Oka Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan to Egypt.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that approximately 800,000 people may flee Sudan to neighbouring countries as a result of the ongoing crisis. WFP is committed to providing assistance to meet the needs of the most vulnerable individuals fleeing Sudan.

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023