Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader, representing Mangaluru constituency, on Monday held a meeting with district officials here to discuss several issues to prevent floods during the upcoming monsoon season in Dakshina Kannada district.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-05-2023 22:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 22:01 IST
Karnataka Speaker U T Khader reviews monsoon preparations in Dakshina Kannada
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader, representing Mangaluru constituency, on Monday held a meeting with district officials here to discuss several issues to prevent floods during the upcoming monsoon season in Dakshina Kannada district.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said the meeting was held to prevent any inconvenience to the public that might occur during monsoon. Low lying and hilly areas have been identified and officials are asked to be prepared to face any situation, he said.

He said orders have been given to open control rooms and take help of local organisations. Discussions have been held with the fishermen community for making available boats in case of any eventuality, he added.

The Forest Department and Mangalore Electricity Supply Company (MESCOM) should work in tandem during the monsoon, he said, adding that the officials will be held responsible for lapses in this regard.

In case of damage to houses during the monsoon, officials have been directed to release Rs 10,000 as immediate compensation, Khader further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

