Male skeleton recovered from junkyard in UP's Ghaziabad

A male skeleton was recovered from a junkyard on Monday late at night here under Nandgram police station of the district, said police.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 09:57 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A male skeleton was found in a junkyard under the limits of Nandgram police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said. The skeleton was discovered late on Monday night

Police received information and reached the spot to find the skeleton. It has been sent for post-mortem and DNA sampling, Additional Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar said. According to the police official, prima facia the incident seems to connected with black magic and a detailed investigation is going on. "Police have received information that a male skeleton was found in the junkyard under the Nandgram police station. Following this, a police teamrreached the spot and sent it for post-mortem and DNA sampling. Prima facia the incident seems to be of sorcery and a detailed investigation is going on," said

A detailed investigation is underway for the identification of the male skeleton. Meanwhile, in the month of February this year, two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana's Bhiwani district.

In January A human skeleton was recovered from Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport premises (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

