Delhi teen murder: Accused Sahil sent to 2-day police custody

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday sent Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, to two-day police custody.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:05 IST
Accused arrested by Delhi Police in Shahbad murder (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday sent Sahil, the accused in the horrific murder of a minor girl in Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, to two-day police custody. According to sources, Sahil produced before Duty Magistrates early in on Tuesday morning due to security reasons.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain granted two days' remand after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police. Delhi Police sought the remand of Sahil on the ground that the weapon used for the murder was not recovered yet and he was changing his versions continuously which needs to be verified.

Sahil was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday. In a CCTV footage, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

As per Delhi Police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults. Delhi Police registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy police station.

Also, the National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter and to arrest the accused at the earliest. The Commission has formed a three-member team headed by member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter. (ANI)

