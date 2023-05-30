Left Menu

Delhi street murder: "Accused Sahil purchased knife 15 days ago from weekly market"

"During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market," police sources said.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:09 IST
Delhi street murder: "Accused Sahil purchased knife 15 days ago from weekly market"
Accused arrested by Delhi Police in Shahbad murder (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death in the Shahbad Dairy area of the national capital, sources in Delhi Police said that the murder could have be premeditated as Sahil, the 20-year-old accused, had purchased the knife used in the murder a fortnight ago. "During questioning, Sahil said that he had bought the knife used in the murder about 15 days ago from a weekly market," police sources said.

The accused has not however, disclosed the location from which he bought the knife and police are investigating, the sources said. Police are also investigating whether or not the murder was a "crime of passion" or done on a sudden provocation, the sources said.

Sources that Sahil fled the city after the murder and switched off his phone. He reached Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh after changing two buses. Arrested on Monday from Bulandshahr by Delhi Police, Sahil was today produced before court and sent to police remand for two days. According to police sources, after committing the murder, Sahil dumped his weapon in Rithala before fleeing to Bulandshahr.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot. The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident about 10 minutes after the incident.

An initial police investigation concluded that at the time of the incident, the victim did not have a mobile phone. As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

Sensex, Nifty extend gains to 3rd day on global stocks rally

 India
3
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
4
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023