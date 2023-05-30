Left Menu

IMFA Q4 net profit falls over 50 pc to Rs 63.65 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 20:25 IST
IMFA Q4 net profit falls over 50 pc to Rs 63.65 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) on Tuesday posted over a 50 per cent fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 63.65 crore in the March 2023 quarter, dragged by lower revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 142.63 crore during the January-March quarter of 2021-22, IMFA said in a statement.

The company's revenues also fell to Rs 636.90 crore from Rs 756.71 crore in the year-ago period.

IMFA Managing Director (MD) Subhrakant Panda said, ''While commodity prices have cooled off from last year's exceptional levels leading to a decline in profitability, FY23 performance is still creditable. The slowdown globally represents a challenge for the ferrochrome industry but we remain confident about the current year's outlook, given the strength of our balance sheet and fully integrated business model''.

The company's 1 lakh tonne per annum ferro chrome expansion project at Kalinganagar is on track, he added.

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar (Odisha), IMFA is India's leading fully integrated producer of value-added ferro chrome with a capacity of 2.84 lakh tonne per annum.

The company has manufacturing complexes in Therubali and Choudwar backed up by captive power generation of 204.55 MW (including 4.55 MW solar), and owns chrome ore mines in Sukinda and Mahagiri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report

Unemployment rate for young people in China reaches 20.4 pc in April: Report...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023