J-K: 45-yr-old man stabbed to death in Batamaloo

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown person on Tuesday in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who is a resident of Batmaloo.

"Aijaz Ahmed Bhat was stabbed to death by an unknown person," the police said. However, an FIR has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

