J-K: 45-yr-old man stabbed to death in Batamaloo

The deceased has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who is a resident of Batmaloo.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:48 IST
Representative Image.
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unknown person on Tuesday in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who is a resident of Batmaloo.

"Aijaz Ahmed Bhat was stabbed to death by an unknown person," the police said. However, an FIR has been registered at Batmaloo Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

