Left Menu

Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at land allotted for NDRF Headquarters

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any stay to the residents of Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster, in Vasant Vihar against a demolition drive at the land allotted to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:28 IST
Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at land allotted for NDRF Headquarters
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any stay to the residents of Priyanka Gandhi Camp, a slum cluster, in Vasant Vihar against a demolition drive at the land allotted to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). However, the court postponed the date of demolition from June 2 to June 15.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said, "Notice of demolition dated May 19, 2023, which will be enforced from June 2, 2023, be extended to June 15, 2023. We have not stopped. We are not staying it. We are saying shift the date, the deadline." Though the court refused to stay the demolition but asked the Delhi Urban Shelter Imprisonment Board (DUSIB) to consider the plea of residents seeking rehabilitation and meanwhile shift them to a temporary shelter.

The residents of Priyanka Gandhi Camp 69 families had approached the high court challenging the demolition order of May 19, 2023, issued by the authorities. They had sought a direction for the status quo in the matter.

It was stated by the counsel that the residents are entitled to rehabilitation under the relocation scheme 2015 as the slum is included in the additional list of 82 slums of the DUSIB. However, this argument was opposed by the counsel for DUSIB who said that the Priyanka Gandhi Camp is not 675 notified clusters. Those who are part of the additional list do not have any vested rights.

It was also stated the petitioner's residents are residing in the slum for the last three decades. On the other hand, ASG Chetan Sharma, on behalf of NDRF, submitted that land was allotted for the construction of the NDRF Headquarters. It was a matter of national safety and security.

He also submitted that Connaught Place and other areas are in the seismic zone. This is not a case of competing interests but it requires overwhelming criticality. The land in question was allotted to NDRF by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2020. The NDRF Headquarters at present is operating from leased premises.

The matter has been listed on August 8 for further hearing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023