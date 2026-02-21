Left Menu

Transgender Inclusion in Kerala Voter List Highlights Progress

In Kerala, 277 transgender individuals have been included in the electoral roll after a Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission of India. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency has the highest number, with 15 transgender voters. However, 34 out of 140 Assembly constituencies in the state still have no registered transgender voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:07 IST
Transgender Inclusion in Kerala Voter List Highlights Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The latest electoral roll in Kerala includes 277 transgender individuals, as published by the Election Commission of India following a Special Intensive Revision. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency leads with the highest number of registered transgender voters.

After the revision, Tanur constituency in the Malappuram district ranks second with 13 transgender voters, followed by Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district with 9, Wandoor in Malappuram district with 7, and Kanhangad in Kasaragod with 6.

Despite these advancements, a significant number of constituencies—34 out of 140 in Kerala—still report zero transgender voters, indicating the need for further efforts toward inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
2
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
3
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
4
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026