Transgender Inclusion in Kerala Voter List Highlights Progress

The latest electoral roll in Kerala includes 277 transgender individuals, as published by the Election Commission of India following a Special Intensive Revision. The Thiruvananthapuram constituency leads with the highest number of registered transgender voters.

After the revision, Tanur constituency in the Malappuram district ranks second with 13 transgender voters, followed by Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district with 9, Wandoor in Malappuram district with 7, and Kanhangad in Kasaragod with 6.

Despite these advancements, a significant number of constituencies—34 out of 140 in Kerala—still report zero transgender voters, indicating the need for further efforts toward inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)