Defection Dilemma: From Marxism to TMC

Pratikur Rahaman, a former CPI(M) leader, joined West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, citing dissatisfaction with his previous party. His defection, criticized by CPI(M), aims to combat BJP's factionalism. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee welcomed Rahaman, emphasizing youth inclusion and opposition to BJP's tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pratikur Rahaman, a senior leader from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), has defected to West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, a move that has stirred political waters in the state. Rahaman, who resigned from the CPI(M) on February 16, made the switch in the presence of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Rahaman expressed dissatisfaction with the Marxist party, claiming he felt stifled and believed that only the Trinamool Congress had the capability to counter the threat of the BJP's divisive politics. Highlighting his commitment to fighting BJP's fascism, he praised TMC's efforts under Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee welcomed Rahaman, stressing the party's readiness to embrace dedicated young leaders ready to combat BJP policies. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) reacted by expelling Rahaman, accusing him of severe anti-party activities and betrayal by joining what they deemed the 'enemy camp.'

