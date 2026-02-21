Student Group Protests 'Unjustified' Fines at JNU

At Jawaharlal Nehru University, a student group has taken a stand against fines levied on seven Koyna Hostel residents for alleged improper distribution of mess food.

The hostel administration claimed the students were found transferring or selling their mess food, a violation of established guidelines. In response, the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) deemed the fines 'unjustified' and asserted that meals were only shared with friends, urging for immediate withdrawal of the penalties.

JNU authorities have yet to comment on the matter, though the notice issued warned of further consequences, including a possible FIR for repeated violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)