Punjab Police launches statewide drive against anti-social elements at bus stands, railway stations; 34 suspicious individuals held

Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at and around all the Bus Stands and Railway Stations across the state.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:31 IST
Punjab Police carried out special cordon and search operation.. Image Credit: ANI
As part of the ongoing drive against anti-social elements launched on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at and around all the Bus Stands and Railway Stations across the state. According to Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the operation was conducted on the directions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The CASO was conducted from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously in all the 28 Police districts under which Police teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at Railway Stations and Bus Stands. Police teams have also rounded up suspicious people for verification. Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this state-level operation, said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to deploy at least two Police teams per Railway Station/Bus Stand under the supervision of SP rank officer to carry out this operation.

"We had strictly instructed all the Police Personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation," he said. He said that around 550 Police Teams, involving over 5000 Police Personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. Over 4650 people were checked during the operation conducted at 195 bus stands and 146 railway stations in the state, he added.

Divulging more details about the operation, the Special DGP said that police teams have apprehended 34 suspicious persons. Meanwhile, Police teams have also checked 4703 two-wheelers and 3106 four-wheelers during the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

