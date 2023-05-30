Left Menu

Pit Bull attacks 9-year-old girl child in UP's Meerut

In another case of dog menace, a 9-year-old girl child playing outside the house was attacked by a pit bull dog in UP's Meerut on Monday, said a police source.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:37 IST
Pit Bull attacks 9-year-old girl child in UP's Meerut
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In another case of dog menace, a 9-year-old girl child playing outside the house was attacked by a pit bull dog in UP's Meerut on Monday, said a police source. The incident is reported in the Kanker Khera police station area of the city. Following the attack, the girl suffered injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As per the eyewitnesses, the victim's child was riding a bicycle outside her house when she was attacked. The child was rescued from dog's grip only after the dog owner thrashed him with a cane. Earlier, a nine-year-old boy was also left severely injured after a stray pit bull attacked him in Narheda village in Meerut.

In last couple of years, the country has witnessed a sudden spike in similar dog attack incidents, even causing the victims' deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plastic recycling in focus as treaty talks get underway in Paris

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; Plast...

 Global
2
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India
3
Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

Libya court sentences 23 to death, 14 to life imprisonment for ISIL campaign

 Global
4
Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland's Social Democrats propose shrinking UBS

Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023