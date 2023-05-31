Former Wells Fargo executive agrees to settle SEC fraud charges

The former head of Wells Fargo & Co's retail bank agreed to pay a $3 million penalty to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud charges for misleading investors about sales practices to inflate a performance metric, the SEC said on Tuesday.

Carrie Tolstedt was charged in 2020 for her role in allegedly misleading investors about the success of Wells Fargo's core business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)