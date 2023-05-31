Left Menu

Hyderabad: Four arrested for posing as IT officials, loots 17 gold biscuits worth Rs 60 lakh

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested for allegedly posing as Income Tax officials and stealing gold biscuits worth Rs 60 lakh from a shop in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday. According to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, CV Anand, the accused were identified as Rehman Ghafoor Athar, Zakir Gani Athar, Praveen Yadav and Akash Arun Hovil.

Sharing details of the incident, the Commisioner said on May 27, eight to 10 people posed as Income Tax officials and stole 17 gold biscuits, worth Rs 60 lakh, from a shop named Siddhivinayak in Monda Market of Hyderabad. The police informed that seven gold biscuits were recovered from the possession of the accused and efforts are underway to arrest the other accused as soon as possible.

"On May 27, 8-10 people posing as Income Tax officials stole 17 gold biscuits, worth Rs 60 lakh, from a shop named Siddhivinayak in Monda Market. The 4 accused persons have been arrested. Seven gold biscuits have been recovered from them. Other accused are at large but will be arrested soon," the Commissioner added. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

