Best Bakery case: Mumbai Court to pronounce verdict on June 2
A special court in Mumbai has deferred the Best Bakery case and said that it will pronounce its judgement on June 2.
ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A special court in Mumbai has deferred the Best Bakery case and said that it will pronounce its judgement on June 2. The case pertains to a bakery in Vadodara that was torched by a mob during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which led to the death of 14 people.
Following the incident bakery owner's daughter, Zaheera Sheikh had lodged a police complaint against 21 people. In June 2003, when the fast-track court acquitted all the accused, it pointed to a lack of evidence as key witnesses, including Sheikh, had turned hostile. (ANI)
