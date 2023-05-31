Left Menu

Tshwane to continue to supply Hammanskraal with potable water

Last week, the City met with the Department of Water and Sanitation and agreed to form a partnership to address the matter urgently and handle the Rooiwal situation on a permanent basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:10 IST
Tshwane to continue to supply Hammanskraal with potable water
“The City of Tshwane welcomes all efforts that offer temporary relief to the people of Hammanskraal while we pursue implementing long-term solutions,” the City said.  Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The City of Tshwane says it will continue to supply Hammanskraal with potable water through water tankers while it pursues implementing long-term solutions.

“We take the delivery of quality water to the residents of Hammanskraal seriously. As such, in our 2023/24 budget the multi-party coalition government allocated R450 million over a period of three years towards the work at Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant,” the City said on Tuesday. 

Authorities announced the cholera outbreak last weekend in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas after stool test results confirmed that people who presented themselves to health facilities in the area tested positive for cholera. 

Last week, the City met with the Department of Water and Sanitation and agreed to form a partnership to address the matter urgently and handle the Rooiwal situation on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, the City has thanked Old Mutual and the Red Cross for donating 10 000 litres of bottled water and hygiene packs to Hammanskraal residents on Tuesday.

“Our coalition government welcomes all forms of assistance during this difficult time, and as such I would also like to thank other civic organisations and companies that have assisted our residents, like the Gift of the Givers, Doctors Without Borders, Spar and Coca Cola.

“Residents are also reminded to regularly wash the containers they use to draw water from the water tankers with bleach and to boil water drawn from other sources before drinking it.

“The City of Tshwane welcomes all efforts that offer temporary relief to the people of Hammanskraal while we pursue implementing long-term solutions,” the City said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023