Oman to establish investment fund with $5.2 bln in capital - decree

Oman will establish an investment fund with capital of 2 billion Omani rials ($5.2 billion), the state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a decree by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.

The Oman Future Fund will allocate a percentage of its capital to stimulate the venture investment system in small, medium, and emerging companies registered with Oman's SMEs Development Authority, the decree added.

($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials)

