Monitoring equipment re-installed at some Iranian sites -IAEA reports

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:39 IST
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has re-installed some monitoring equipment originally put in place under the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers that Iran then ordered removed last year, the watchdog said in two reports on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

The added monitoring equipment included surveillance cameras at a site in Isfahan where centrifuge parts are produced as well as monitoring equipment at two declared enrichment facilities, the confidential reports to member states said.

One added, however, that the International Atomic Energy Agency "awaits Iran's engagement to address" issues including the installation of more monitoring equipment announced months ago.

