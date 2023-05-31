Left Menu

Russia says it will respond to Germany closing consulates

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:37 IST
Russia says it will respond to Germany closing consulates

Russia said on Wednesday that it would respond to what it called Germany's "provocative" decision to shut down four out of five Russian consulates in the country by revoking their licences.

Berlin's decision came after Moscow announced it would limit the number of German officials in Russia to 350.

"There can be no doubt in Berlin that these ill-considered, provocative actions will not go unanswered by us," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

