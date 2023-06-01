Chhattisgarh: Food inspector, 2 more, booked over emptying of reservoir to find lost phone

A food inspector and two officials of the water resource department were booked for draining out water from a reservoir to retrieve his mobile phone in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, the food inspector, identified as Rajesh Vishwas had gone on a picnic near Kherkatta dam on May 27.

"While clicking a selfie, his phone fell into the reservoir. The food inspector allegedly emptied out the Paralkot reservoir, which was holding 21 lakh litres of water, to find his missing phone," an official said. Reacting to the incident, an MLA from the ruling Congress, Anoop Nag, said, "I came to know from sources and media reports that a food inspector of Pakhanjur, who had gone on a picnic near Kherkatta dam, emptied out the reservoir to find his phone. The area is home to a lot of farmers and though it was important that he retrieved his phone and the data stored inside it, emptying out a reservoir is unacceptable."

"I want the collector to take strict action (against the food inspector)," the Congress MLA said. The police confirmed the registration of a case against three persons, including the food inspector, in connection with the incident.

"We have registered a case against food inspector Rajesh Vishwas, sub-divisional officer RL Dheevar and sub-engineer Chotelal Dhruv," a police officer said. (ANI)

