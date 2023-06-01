Left Menu

Kerala cabinet grants ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to kin of murdered doctor, fire officer

According to an official release, the decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh each to the family of Vandana Das, a doctor, and fireman Renjith JS, who died in separate incidents while discharging their duties. According to an official release, the decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Dr Vandana Das was murdered while on duty when a 42-year-old patient she was treating stabbed her with surgical scissors at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital. The accused had been brought to the hospital for a medical examination. A fire and rescue officer, JS Renjith died while dousing a fire that had broken out at a godown of Kerala Medical Services Corporation in Kinfra Park, Thiruvananthapuram.

The compensation amount to the family of Dr Vandana Das will be allotted from the CM's distress relief fund while the grant to the fire and rescue officer's family will be released from Medical Services Corporation's fund. Further, the cabinet meeting decided to give Rs 10 lakh in financial aid to the wife of SR Rajesh Kumar, a pump operator who died after falling into a water tank while working at the Kavalipuzha pump house under Kaduthuruthi subdivision of Kerala Water Authority.

The meeting has also decided to avail the services of sign language interpreters in important state government programmes. Their services will be utilised in important events attended by the Governor, chief minister and other state ministers. It decided that government departments may utilise the services of sign language interpreters for meetings attended by persons with hearing impairment. An honorarium will be allowed amounting to Rs 1000 per hour.

The release further said that the cabinet meeting also decided to impose a ban on trolling for 52 days. It added that a notification would be issued on the imposition of a ban on trolling for 52 days from June 10 to July 31 (midnight of June 9 to midnight of July 31) on the Kerala coast. (ANI)

