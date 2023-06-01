Left Menu

Kerala: Fire breaks out at Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train, no casualty reported

A fire broke out Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train at Kannur railway station in the wee hours of Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 09:50 IST
Visuals from Kannur railway station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train at Kannur railway station in the wee hours of Thursday. The incident took place when the train was halted at the railway station. The fire broke out in one of the coaches of the train.

As soon as the information was received, railway authorities and the fire brigade swung into action and brought the fire under control. However, the coach was completely gutted. According to railway officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Authorities said the incident took place due to some miscreant activity. Police started an investigation. A forensic team is expected to visit the site. Notably, this incident follows the arson on the same train in April this year when three people were killed and several others sustained burns. Shahrukh Saifi (27), a native of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi was accused of setting some passengers on fire by sprinkling an inflammable liquid on them.

Saifi was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police and Central Intelligence after the train arson attack case. On April 2, Saifi had attempted to set some passengers on fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express at Elathur in Kozhikode, after spraying them with an inflammable liquid. Three passengers lost their lives while trying to jump out of the train to escape the fire. Saifi was later arrested from Ratnagiri. (ANI)

