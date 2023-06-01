Himachal Pradesh assembly to organise children's session on June 12

The Assembly of Himachal Pradesh will organize "Bal Satra" on June 12. Organized as Digital Bal Mela on the occasion of World Child Labour Day, 68 children from across the country will raise their voices on political and social issues in the state assembly, officials said. Addressing media in Shimla on Thursday, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathani said that these children have been elected under the campaign of the State Education Department.

The Speaker said that during the periods April 1 to May 25, the entries of children have come from nine states across the country, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Bihar. Pathania said that the children below the age group of 17 will be participating in the session. The selection process for these children is underway. The team of judges constituted by Digital BAL Mela evaluated the children on the basis of their suggestions, and the seriousness of the issue raised.

The selection process is divided into a total of three parts. in the first part, 585 children who fulfilled the video criteria were selected. In the second phase, 285 children were selected by the panel on the basis of the children's expressions. Now in the third and last phase, based on the importance of the issues raised by the children and the need for suggestions, the selection process of 68 children is underway and the result of which will be released soon. KBC fame Arunoday and other children participating in the BAL session gave their views on politics in the present scenario and how politicians and governments should work in the present period. (ANI)

