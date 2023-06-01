Left Menu

Powergrid CMD Sreekant Kandikuppa assumes additional charge as Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:58 IST
Powergrid CMD Sreekant Kandikuppa assumes additional charge as Director
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday said its Chairman & Managing Director Sreekant Kandikuppa has been assigned the additional charge of its Director (Personnel).

His additional role is with effect from (w.e.f) June 1, 2023, in terms of a Ministry of Power (MoP) office order dated May 24, 2023, Powergrid said in a regulatory filing.

Vinod Kumar Singh completed the tenure of Director (Personnel) on May 31, 2023, on attaining the age of superannuation, it added.

In a separate statement, power trading solutions provider PTC India said, ''Upon his superannuation from POWERGRID, Vinod Kumar Singh, has ceased to be Director on the Board of PTC India Limited w.e.f June 1, 2023''.

Powergrid, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest electric power transmission utility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023