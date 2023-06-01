Left Menu

Confident that protesting wrestlers will get justice: Maneka Gandhi

01-06-2023
File photo. Image Credit: IANS
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Thursday said she was confident that the protesting wrestlers, who are seeking the arrest of outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, will get justice.

Gandhi was here to attend an event ''Let’s Co-exist'' -- to celebrate the spirit of living and thriving on a shared planet.

''I am sure that they will get justice at the end of it,'' the Lok Sabha MP told reporters when asked about her stand on the wrestlers' issue.

The wrestlers are on a protest demanding the arrest of Singh over sexual harassment charges. On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days' time to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty. Singh, who has repeatedly denied all charges against him, said on Wednesday that he would hang himself if a single allegation is proved against him.

Gandhi, who is a renowned animal rights activist, said the dog menace in Srinagar city will end if the sterilisation is done properly.

''The man-animal conflict will end when we stop deforestation. The man-dog conflict in the city will also end in a year if you start sterilisation in a proper, disciplined way,'' she said.

The BJP leader said there is a sterilisation centre in Jammu and the result is that there are no complaints of dog menace there.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has set up a good sterilisation centre in the Tengpora area and they are making another sterilisation centre at another place, so they will have two such centres. Hopefully, they will do it then properly, Gandhi said.

The MP said a Kashmiri, Vasant Dhar, who is living in the US has donated an animal ambulance for the Valley This is the first animal ambulance in the whole UT. It will make a big difference for animals on the road, she added.

