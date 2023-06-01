Left Menu

Greenko chief Anil Chalamalasetty conferred with doctor of science degree for contributions to sustainable energy

CEO and MD of Greenko Group, Chalamalasetty's entrepreneurial journey spans over 25 years, during which he has made remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability and energy transition.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:42 IST
Anil Chalamalasetty, a Green Energy Innovator being honoured (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO of Greenko, was honoured with the prestigious degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability and energy transition by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, a release said. The esteemed recognition was bestowed upon him at the ninth convocation of the University, held on May 31.

The release said the degree was presented by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, in the presence of JNTU-K Vice Chancellor, GVR Prasada Raju. CEO and MD of Greenko Group, Chalamalasetty's entrepreneurial journey spans over 25 years, during which he has made remarkable contributions to environmental sustainability and energy transition.

"His relentless pursuit of creating a positive impact for future generations has established him as a key figure in India's sustainable development landscape," the statement informed. "Anil has been pivotal in positioning India as the only country among the G20 nations to meet its sustainability targets. His visionary leadership has been responsible for developing over 10% of India's renewable energy capacity, contributing significantly to the country's energy transition," it added.

By catalysing the renewable energy storage sector, Anil has positioned Andhra Pradesh as the capital for energy storage, propelling the overall development of the state and India's ambitions to become a preferred destination for decarbonized manufacturing, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

