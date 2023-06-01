Left Menu

Punjab: Fire breaks out in factory in Ludhiana

According to the officials, upon receiving the information five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:43 IST
Punjab: Fire breaks out in factory in Ludhiana
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive broke out in a dyeing factory on Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Thursday, said the officials. According to the officials, upon receiving the information five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a five-story building in Ganesh Chandra Avenue of Central Kolkata on Thursday.

Fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts are underway to control the fire. For now, no casualty is reported and the cause of the fire is yet not known. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

