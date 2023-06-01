Uttar Pradesh govt launches mega registration drive for MSMEs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday launched a 15-day registration campaign for Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) in all 75 districts across the state, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister office. This campaign will be conducted in the entire state till June 15.

The campaign aims at covering around 14 lakh such MSMEs that are not yet registered with the MSME Udyam portal, and providing them all the benefits of the schemes of the state government. There are more than 90 lakh active MSMEs in the state, but only 14 lakh are registered, says the MSME and Export Promotion department of the state government.

A large number of active MSMEs need to be registered to avail benefits of all schemes of the state government as all these units contribute directly or indirectly to the state's GDP. "The Directorate of Industries will organize camps for the registration of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) in each district. Additionally, the MSMEs themselves can also register by visiting the portal. All eligible MSMEs will be eligible for registration," the statement said.

The objective is to provide a platform for the active MSMEs in the state to so that they can benefit from the schemes implemented by the Yogi government for MSMEs. According to officials from the MSME and Export Promotion Department, there are more than 90 lakh active MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, but only 14 lakh MSMEs are registered on the portal so far, while there are a large number of active MSMEs in the state that need to be registered to avail the benefits of government schemes.

The state government has set a target to get all these enterprises registered, for which the campaign has been launched simultaneously in all districts of the state from June 1 to June 15. Notably, many MSME units are spread across the unorganized sector. With the commencement of this campaign, these units will be able to avail the benefits of government schemes and other facilities through registration on a large scale.

The Yogi government intends for more and more MSMEs to be registered on the portal and can take advantage of schemes related to MSMEs. Registration provides these MSMEs with an identity that is crucial for operating their enterprises. Additionally, there is a provision for a facilitation council to resolve payment-related disputes, which will benefit only registered MSMEs. The greatest relief is the accessibility of accident insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh for micro-entrepreneurs, which can be provided after obtaining approval from the cabinet. By highlighting all these benefits, non-registered MSMEs are being encouraged to register.

"In the micro-enterprise category, those with an investment of up to Rs 1 crore and a turnover of up to Rs 5 crore will be registered. Under the small enterprise category, eligible enterprises will have an investment of up to Rs 10 crore and a turnover of up to Rs 50 crore. Similarly, in the medium category, enterprises with an investment of up to Rs 50 crore and a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore will be able to register," the statement said. As per the government, the registration can avail free insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the soon-to-be-implemented accident insurance scheme. (ANI)

