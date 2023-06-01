Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday during a meeting regarding the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission at his official residence instructed the officials to speed up the work being done for the grandeur of the 16 temples identified in the first phase of the mission.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 22:45 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami instructs officials to speed up work on Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting on Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday during a meeting regarding the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission at his official residence instructed the officials to speed up the work being done for the grandeur of the 16 temples identified in the first phase of the mission.

The Chief Minister instructed that along with better traffic facilities on the routes of temples, whatever other development has to be done, it should be completed in a time-bound manner in a planned manner. He said that better arrangements for hotels, homestays and other amenities will also have to be made for the devotees to stay near the temples.

Chief Minister Dhami also instructed that the work being done under Mandir Mala Mission should be done keeping in mind the potential number of devotees coming in 20 to 25 years from now. He instructed the officials of PWD to speed up the road improvement work for the Manaskhand Corridor, said officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

