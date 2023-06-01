Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to PM Modi to pass legislation on social security

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday that he has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a law in Parliament regarding social security across the country.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 23:07 IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to PM Modi to pass legislation on social security
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a law in Parliament regarding social security across the country. "Rajasthan is doing all-round development. We have set a record in the field of education. Rajasthan ranks first in the field of health. Social security is our chief goal under which we are giving pensions to the people. We have requested the Prime Minister to pass a law in Parliament regarding social security across the country," Gehlot said after inaugurating various works of PWD. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various works of Public Work Department through video conferencing in Jaipur.

Earlier in the last week of May, while mentioning various schemes launched by his government for the vulnerable sections, he asked the Central government to make a law related to social security and implement it throughout the country. The Chief Minister said that the "social security" act has been implemented for the vulnerable sections in many countries of the world.

"In Rajasthan also we are giving social security pension to around 1 crore people and this time in the budget we have increased it to Rs 1000 per month," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
2
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global
3
Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft Work Trend Index 2023

Majority of Indian workers worried about AI replacing their jobs: Microsoft ...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023