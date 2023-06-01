Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada holds many responsible for saving Vairamuthu over harassment allegations

As singer Chinmayi Sripaada continues to fight her cause against lyricist Vairamuthu over sexual harassment allegations, she on Thursday said that she has been holding many people 'responsible for safeguarding Vairamuthu'. "I'm holding so many people responsible for saving Vairamuthu. There are a few people in DMK who tried to help me, but in the end, their hands are also tied. So what are these strings where everyone's hands," Sripaada told ANI.

Further speaking about her letter to Chief Minister MK Stalin over the same, she said that the government has been silent over the matter despite the letter. Sripaada, for the past 5 years, has been fighting for the sexual harassment allegations made on lyricist Vairamuthu.

She has also 'called out' people for staying silent over the issue, meanwhile, almost 17 women spoke out on alleged harassment allegations against Vairamuthu. Earlier on May 29, the singer wrote a long tweet addressing the CM and DMK's Kanimozhi explaining how Vairamuthu had silenced many women using his political connections.

She also mentioned that the rules should be the same for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan, who had allegedly sexually harassed seven women wrestlers. "The rules cannot be different for Vairamuthu and Brij Bhushan. Our Champion wrestlers and the Country's pride including a Minor have named Brij Bhushan 17+ women have named Vairamuthu who has used the proximity to your party and You, to silence me, others and ruin the careers of women who are talented and had dreams. His talent is not greater than all of us. This is happening right under your nose (sic)," she tweeted.

Adding further, she wrote, "Please do the needful so that across Tamilnadu workplaces can be safer. I speak as someone who has been ostracised by my own industry because people are too scared to speak against the Poet because of his political connections (sic)." She further claimed that Vairamuthu's son and his family were already aware of his father's behaviour several years ago.

"I have filed a complaint with the NCW way back in 2018-2019 because that was the only route available for many of us, and handed a handwritten complaint to police officers that came home to investigate. I have enough circumstantial evidence including phone call records where Vairamuthu arranged a call to arrive at a 'compromise'. His son Madhan Karky was also informed via text to which he called, responded and agreed he and his family were already aware of his father's behaviour several years ago," Sripada said. (ANI)

