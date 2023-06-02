Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greets people of Telangana on formation day

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 09:06 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday wished the people of Telangana a "bright and prosperous future" on the occasion of the state's formation day. "Warm greetings on the statehood day of Telangana! The state is renowned for its rich heritage, vibrant culture and thriving industries. Over the years, people from Telangana have excelled in various fields and contributed immensely to the growth of Bharat. May the state continue to prosper and touch new heights of glory," the Vice President tweeted.

Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after its bifurcation from Andhra Pradesh. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

