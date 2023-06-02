Fire in Mumbai building doused after 30 hours; no casualty reported

The major fire that erupted in the basement of a five-storey building in Mumbai a day ago was doused on Friday morning after 30 hours of efforts, civic officials said. The blaze broke out around 12.15 am on Thursday in the building located in an industrial area at SEEPZ (a special economic zone) in suburban Andheri, and it was extinguished around 6.15 am on Friday, they said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident, a civic official said, adding that two firemen, however, suffered minor injuries in it. They were discharged after being treated in 108 ambulances present at the spot.

At least 12 fire engines, eight water jetties, tankers and other fire brigade equipment were used to douse the blaze, he said. The blaze was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel after snapping electricity supply and by donning 185 breathing apparatus sets, the official said.

After the fire broke out, two security guards were stranded on the building's second floor due to heavy smoke on Thursday, but they were safely rescued by firemen using a ladder.

According to the official, the fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, furniture, split AC unit, computers, packing materials and material stored in the basement of the building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)