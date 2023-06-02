Left Menu

European stocks buoyed by US debt deal optimism

European stocks rose on Friday, with miners and real estate stocks in the lead as investors took comfort from the passing of the U.S. debt ceiling bill and hints that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hiking cycle later this month. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% by 0712 GMT, with economically sensitive sectors such as miners , retailers and oil & gas rising the most.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 12:53 IST
European stocks buoyed by US debt deal optimism
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks rose on Friday, with miners and real estate stocks in the lead as investors took comfort from the passing of the U.S. debt ceiling bill and hints that the Federal Reserve could pause its interest rate hiking cycle later this month.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% by 0712 GMT, with economically sensitive sectors such as miners , retailers and oil & gas rising the most. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation backed by President Joe Biden that lifts the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, averting what would have been a first-ever default.

Europe's real estate index also rallied 1.9% as government bond yields extended their recent slide on signs that price pressures are easing faster than expected in the euro zone. Shares of German sportswear makers Puma SE and Adidas AG rose 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively, after U.S. retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its annual sales and profit forecasts.

ProSiebenSat.1 rose 1.9% after Czech investment group PPF raised its stake in the German media group to 15.04% in stock and instruments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023