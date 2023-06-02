HMSI sales fall 7 pc to 3,29,393 units in May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Friday reported 6.6 per cent decline in total sales at 3,29,393 units in May 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 3,52,893 units in May 2022, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month stood at 3,11,144 units, down 3 per cent from 3,20,857 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Exports were down at 18,249 units from 32,036 units in the same month last year, the company said.

