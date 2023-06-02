Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP member shot dead in Simultala, party MLA Agnimitra Paul slams TMC

Talking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "It is unfortunate that again one of our party members Prashant Basunia has been shot dead by the assailant goons of TMC."

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:20 IST
West Bengal: BJP member shot dead in Simultala, party MLA Agnimitra Paul slams TMC
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul hit out at All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday over the death of a BJP member in Simultala and said that the government is creating fear to get votes. This comes after the West Bengal police on Friday said that an incident of an alleged gunshot had been received from Simultala, Putimari, Dinhata Police station.

According to the Additional SP Cooch Behar, the deceased has been identified as Prashant Basunia. Talking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "It is unfortunate that again one of our party members Prashant Basunia has been shot dead by the assailant goons of TMC."

MLA Agnimitra Paul also demanded a CBI investigation into the case and the resignation of the minister who is in charge of North Bengal development. "Mamata Banerjee's government knows that in the upcoming election, they are not going to votes so they are trying to create fear to get votes. I demand the resignation of the minister who is in charge of North Bengal development and wants a CBI investigation in the case," she said.

The police further said that the investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023