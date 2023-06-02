Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains, strong winds damage 25 electric poles in Thane district

The damage to poles and transmission lines affected several transformers and disrupted the power supply in the area, it said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-06-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 19:22 IST
Several electric poles were twisted or uprooted in Maharashtra's Thane district due to heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday evening, state-owned power distribution company MSEDCL said on Friday.

A release by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said that a spell of heavy showers and gusty winds lashed Asangaon in Shahpur taluka.

As many as 25 electric poles, including nine high-tension ones, and 38 km of electric wires were damaged. The damage to poles and transmission lines affected several transformers and disrupted the power supply in the area, it said. A total of 127 personnel worked round the clock and restored the supply, it added.

